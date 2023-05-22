Equinix, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.41 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 3.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $29.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $723.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $708.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.28.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

