Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $731.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $708.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

