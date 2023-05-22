ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $45,107.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,131.19 or 0.99971205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01059374 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $327.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.