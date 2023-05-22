ERC20 Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $45,066.15 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025682 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.15 or 1.00023112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01059374 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $327.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

