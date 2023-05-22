Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $99.62 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.62 million and $513,441.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00338421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00565030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00068064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00427505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,087 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

