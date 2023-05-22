Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.60 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $218.46 billion and $4.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,816.43 or 0.06765895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,269,409 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.