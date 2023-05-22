EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVI opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.32. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.