Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.1 %

EPM stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 706.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

