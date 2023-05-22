Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EPM opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

