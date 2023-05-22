Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of EPM opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.
About Evolution Petroleum
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.