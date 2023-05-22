Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.4 %

FMNB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,392. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $25,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $314,595.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $937,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,595.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $645,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 23.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 678,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

See Also

