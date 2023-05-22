FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.31.

NYSE:FBK opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

