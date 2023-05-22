FDM Group (LON:FDM) PT Lowered to GBX 840 at Barclays

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

FDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

LON FDM remained flat at GBX 675 ($8.40) during trading on Monday. 163,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,497. The company has a market capitalization of £737.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 707.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 745.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 573 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.81).

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.60) per share, with a total value of £494.16 ($614.63). 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

