Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.12

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 5392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

