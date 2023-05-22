Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.12

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 5392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.
Ferrovial Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33.
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrovial (FRRVY)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.