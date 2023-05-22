Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $97.62 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

