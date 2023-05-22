First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) CEO Purchases $11,050.00 in Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Crapps purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Community Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several research analysts have commented on FCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

