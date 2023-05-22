First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director Vicki R. Palmer Purchases 2,000 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director Vicki R. Palmer bought 2,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,063. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,639,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,897. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $209,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,416,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

