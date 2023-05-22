FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 118,652 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.97.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

