Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $343,811.52 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Peter Butterfield sold 376 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $10,155.76.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $95,726.40.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96.

FLYW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

