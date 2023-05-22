Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tesla worth $554,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.31 on Monday, reaching $185.45. The company had a trading volume of 71,085,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,930,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

