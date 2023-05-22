Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 798,598 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,059,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
