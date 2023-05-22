Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,565 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,317,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.74. 440,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

