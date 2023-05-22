Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 452,752 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Walt Disney worth $963,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

