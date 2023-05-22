Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.34

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQLGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 456442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

