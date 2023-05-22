Frax Price Index Share Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $43.30 million and approximately $59,380.59 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00008713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,461,079 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.