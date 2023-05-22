Fruits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $241,041.64 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $241,041.64 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

