GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.52. GDS shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 323,879 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

GDS Stock Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GDS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in GDS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.



