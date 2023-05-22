GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.52. GDS shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 323,879 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.
GDS Stock Up 6.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.