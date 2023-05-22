General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Paul A. Jacobson Buys 31,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Motors stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

