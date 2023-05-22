GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $778,084.80

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $778,084.80 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,058,680 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

