GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $604.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 36.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GeoPark by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

