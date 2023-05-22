GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
GeoPark Price Performance
Shares of GPRK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $604.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 36.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GeoPark by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
