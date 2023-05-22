German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,870 shares of company stock worth $313,417. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

