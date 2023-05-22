Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.32. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 2,769,794 shares.

Specifically, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $47,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,541,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,604 shares of company stock valued at $666,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

