Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

GAIN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 42,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

