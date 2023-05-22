Global Ship Lease, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GSL opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.27. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.