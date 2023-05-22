Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,784,038 shares of company stock worth $3,686,949. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

