GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $59.48 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, GMX has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $519.03 million and $13.25 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for about $59.48 or 0.00220914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,215,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,725,465 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

