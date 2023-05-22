Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,031. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $430.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

