GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 652,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GoPro by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 79,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 76,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

