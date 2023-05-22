Granby Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up 4.8% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 286,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 779,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 146,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.