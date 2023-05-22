Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

