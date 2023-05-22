Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,134. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

