Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Grupo Simec Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.30. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
