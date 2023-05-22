Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.30. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Articles

