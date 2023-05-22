Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.30. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

