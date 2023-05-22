GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.66

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 310077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.