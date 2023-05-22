GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.66

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 310077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Featured Stories
