Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stake Boosted by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Riley acquired 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,084 shares of company stock worth $204,331. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.