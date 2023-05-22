HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Boosted by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 840,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 3.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $57,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,820,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.81. 416,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,264. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

