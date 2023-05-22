Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0520

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $12.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,374 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,341.25882 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05206453 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $10,939,734.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

