HedgeTrade One Day Volume Hits $851.73 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $851.73 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

