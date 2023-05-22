Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Declares GBX 1.30 Dividend

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HEFT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 158.75 ($1.97). The stock had a trading volume of 134,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,188. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 120.60 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £337.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.23.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

