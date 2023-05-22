Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 22,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,594. The company has a market cap of $830.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

