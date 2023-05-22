Heritage Trust Co Has $3.22 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 252,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,067 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 729,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $38.20. 47,761,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,899,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

