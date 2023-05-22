Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.63. The company had a trading volume of 720,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,180. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.57 and its 200 day moving average is $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

